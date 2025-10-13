The NFL announced Monday that Branch has been suspended one game following his altercation after Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs, which rules him out for Week 7 against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Lions have a bye Week 8, meaning Branch will next be eligible to play Week 9 against the Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2. He played 100 percent of defensive snaps versus Kansas City despite being listed as 'questionable' contest due to an ankle injury, recording a season-high seven total tackles (four solo). As a result of Branch's suspension, Thomas Harper and Erick Hallett will be candidates to handle increased snaps at safety alongside starter Kerby Joseph versus Tampa Bay.