Branch logged six tackles (one solo) and two passes defensed in the Lions' 31-21 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Branch played 98 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in the contest. The strong safety has now had two passes defensed in consecutive weeks, totaling five in his five regular-season games in 2026. Week 11 marked the first week of 2026 that Branch and free safety Kirby Joseph played alongside each other. The duo looks to cement the Lions' secondary as the team battles for an NFC North crown.