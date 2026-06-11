Lions' Brian Branch: Unlikely to return during offseason

Branch (Achilles) will most likely remain on the sideline until training camp at the earliest, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports.

The safety tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2025 campaign, and while he's on track in his recovery, he has not recovered just yet, per Woodyard. It's also possible that Branch opens the 2026 campaign on the physically unable to perform list, according to Woodyard, citing Lions coach Dan Campbell. Branch recorded 75 tackles (48 solo) and nine pass breakups in 12 games last year.