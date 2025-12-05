Branch (toe) is active for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Branch has been on the injury report with a toe injury ahead of Detroit's last three games, but he's been active on each occasion. He's played at least 95 percent of defensive snaps as well as a handful of snaps on special teams in those two games, so he'll likely be ready to handle his typical role as a key member of the Detroit defense in Thursday's key game against the Lions.