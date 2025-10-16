The NFL's one-game suspension of Branch was upheld Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Branch was suspended for one game after getting into an altercation with multiple Chiefs players after their game in Week 6, and his appeal of the decision was unsuccessful. In his absence, Thomas Harper projects to start at safety alongside Kerby Joseph in Week 7. Branch should be eligible to return to game action in Week 9 versus the Vikings after Detroit's Week 8 bye.