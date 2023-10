Branch (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 contest against Carolina.

Branch was carted off the field after hurting his ankle in the third quarter of last Thursday's win over Green Bay, though he was able to return to that game in the fourth period. X-rays following the win came back negative, but Branch was unable to practice in any capacity this week and has been ruled out for Sunday. He'll look to improve enough to play Week 6 in Tampa Bay.