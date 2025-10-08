default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Branch was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Branch logged four tackles (one solo) during the Lions' Week 5 win over the Bengals. He briefly left the game due to an injury, and it is an ankle issue that limited his participation during the Lions' first practice of the week. Branch will have two more days to upgrade his practice participation and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's road clash against the Chiefs.

More News