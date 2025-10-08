Lions' Brian Branch: Working through ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Branch was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.
Branch logged four tackles (one solo) during the Lions' Week 5 win over the Bengals. He briefly left the game due to an injury, and it is an ankle issue that limited his participation during the Lions' first practice of the week. Branch will have two more days to upgrade his practice participation and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's road clash against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Posts modest numbers in Week 5•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Defends three passes vs. Cleveland•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Notches six stops against Ravens•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Dominant in win•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Commits costly penalty vs. Packers•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Monster Year 2 with Detroit•