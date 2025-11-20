Branch (toe) was estimated as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report.

The Lions conducted a walkthrough practice Wednesday, but Branch was unable to participate due to a toe injury that he likely picked up during Detroit's Week 11 loss to Philadelphia. His practice participation over the next two days will provide more clarity on his chances of playing against the Giants on Sunday. Branch has recorded 19 tackles (12 solo), including 1.5 sacks, across the three games since the Lions' Week 8 bye.