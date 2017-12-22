Mihalik (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Mihalik, who re-signed with the Lions shortly after being waived in early October, just popped up on the injury report Friday. His potential absence would thin the depth of an offensive line that could already be missing T.J. Lang (foot) and Rick Wagner (ankle), not to mention starting center Travis Swanson (concussion), who's already been ruled out.