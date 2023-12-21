Wright (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

Wright departed in the first half of Saturday's game versus Denver with what was called a groin injury at the time, though Detroit is now labeling the concern a hip issue. The tight end regularly logs 30-to-60 percent of the Lions' offensive snaps, but his contributions in the team's passing game have been very limited behind standout rookie Sam LaPorta. Wright's status is up in the air for Sunday's contest against Minnesota, and if he's unavailable, James Mitchell could see more work, though he'd be unlikely to have a significant presence in the box score.