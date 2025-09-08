Wright wasn't targeted during the Lions' 27-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Despite playing 24 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss, Wright went without a target. The 26-year-old ranked second on Detroit in snaps from tight ends, behind only Sam LaPorta (61), suggesting that he's still the team's top backup option. Wright is primarily utilized as a blocker rather than a receiving threat, and he's expected to play behind LaPorta again in a Week 2 matchup with the Bears.