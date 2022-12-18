Wright caught one of two targets for 51 yards with one touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets.
Wright wasn't involved in the passing game until the fourth quarter, when he dropped a wide-open pass on the final offensive drive before galloping half of the field for the go-ahead touchdown on fourth down. It will be interesting to see if this demonstration of his receiving upside will allow Wright to see increased opportunities down the stretch.
