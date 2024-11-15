Wright and Shane Zylstra will take on larger roles with starting tight end Sam LaPorta (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, the Lansing State Journal reports.

Wright is next up on the depth chart, but he won't necessarily be a one-for-one replacement for LaPorta in terms of snaps/routes, considering Zylstra took five of the 14 snaps in single-TE formations after LaPorta's early exit from a 26-23 win over Houston last week. Most of Wright's playing time has come in multi-TE formations this year, with more than half his receiving yards occurring in a single game Week 3 at Arizona (4-34-0 on five targets). Neither he nor Zylstra should be viewed as anything more than a desperation streamer or DFS punt play.