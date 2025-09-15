Wright caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-21 win over Chicago.

Wright reeled in an eight-yard touchdown from Jared Goff in the second quarter, reaching the end zone for the first time since Week 11 of the 2024 campaign. The tight end typically operates as a clear No. 2 option behind Sam LaPorta, and the three receptions were his highest total since playing the Cardinals in Week 3 of last season, a game in which LaPorta was limited by an undisclosed injury. Wright will remain an unappealing option for fantasy managers as long as LaPorta is active for the Lions.