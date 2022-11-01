Wright (head) is expected to take on a more prominent role for the Lions over the rest of the season after Detroit traded top tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota on Tuesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

With Hockenson's departure, the Lions are left with Wright and James Mitchell as their sole options at tight end currently on the 53-man roster, though at least one of Garrett Griffin and Shane Zylstra are expected to be elevated from the practice squad to add depth to the position group ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. Before he can take claim to Hockenson's vacated snaps, Wright must first clear the concussion protocol after he exited early in the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Dolphins to be evaluated for a head injury. Over his 17 career games, Wright has tallied 18 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets.