Lions' Brock Wright: Limited in practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Wright upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. If Wright can manage to log another limited practice Friday, or upgrade to full participation, he may have a chance to suit up for Sunday's game against the Eagles. In the event he trends downward and is unable to play, Ross Dwelley could see increased playing time as the second tight end behind Sam Laporta.