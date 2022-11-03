Wright (concussion protocol) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Wright entered the protocol for head injuries in the wake of a Week 8 loss to the Dolphins, but after sitting out Wednesday he made his first notable progress with some on-field activity one day later. Still, he must complete all five phases of the protocol to gain clearance to play, so continuing to work Friday (or even getting back to a full practice) would put him in a fair spot ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. With T.J. Hockenson getting traded to the Vikings earlier this week, Wright, when active, likely will serve as the Lions' No. 1 tight end for the rest of the season.