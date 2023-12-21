Wright didn't practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Wright departed in the first half of Saturday's 42-17 win over Denver with what was called a groin injury at the time, though Detroit is now labeling the health concern differently. The tight end regularly logs 30 to 60 percent of the Lions' offensive snaps, but his contributions in the team's passing game have been limited behind standout rookie Sam LaPorta. Wright's status is up in the air for Sunday's contest against Minnesota, and if he's unavailable, James Mitchell could see more work as the No. 2 tight end.