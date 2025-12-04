The Lions placed Wright (neck) on injured reserve Thursday.

Wright joins fellow TE Sam LaPorta (back) on IR, meaning the former will miss at least the next four games. With all of Wright, LaPorta and Shane Zylstra (knee), the latter of whom was designated for return from IR this week but ruled out for Week 14 action, sidelined, Detroit's group of available tight ends Thursday against the Cowboys includes Ross Dwelley, Anthony Firkser and Hayden Rucci.