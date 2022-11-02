Wright (concussion protocol) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Wright exited this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins late in the contest to be evaluated for a concussion, and the first practice report of Week 9 revealed that he's indeed in the protocol for head injuries. It's unclear if he actually has a concussion, but he nonetheless must clear the five steps necessary to be cleared for game action. Whether or not that happens before Sunday's contest against the Packers remains to be seen, but with T.J. Hockenson shipped off to Minnesota on Tuesday, Wright stands to benefit in terms of snaps and targets once he's available. In seven games this season, Wright has hauled in all six targets for 88 yards.