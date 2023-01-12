Wright played 34 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers.

After Shane Zylstra scored three times in a Week 16 loss to the Panthers, Wright came through with two touchdowns in a Week 17 win over the Bears, but both tight ends came up empty in the season finale. While combining to play 56 snaps Week 18, Wright and Zylstra went without a catch, as third-stringer James Mitchell's seven-yard reception amounted to the only production from the position group. Even though his opportunities picked up following the trade of T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota in November, Wright finished the 2022 campaign with an unremarkable 18-216-4 receiving line on 24 targets over his 16 appearances. Wright is an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason and will most likely be retained, but expect the Lions to at least explore outside options at tight end this offseason rather than promising the 24-year-old the starting gig heading into 2023.