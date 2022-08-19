Wright appears to have secured a roster spot, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Head coach Dan Campbell is on record this summer that the Lions are aiming to keep three tight ends on the active roster this season, including a blocker to complement the receiving-proficient T.J. Hockenson. It appears Wright will be that guy in the blocking role. While this may earn him a decent amount of offensive snaps in 2022, Wright will remain a long shot for fantasy utility given the minimal receiving role he is expected to have while competing for targets underneath with the likes of Hockenson, D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown.