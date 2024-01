Wright (hip) will practice this week and is on pace to play in the wild-card round, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Wright sat out for Detroit's last three regular-season games due to a hip injury he sustained in Week 15 versus the Broncos, but it looks like he should come back for its postseason date versus the Rams. If Sam LaPorta (knee) is sidelined, Wright would project as the Lions' starting tight end.