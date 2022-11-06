Wright (concussion protocol) is listed as active Sunday versus the Packers.
Wright entered the protocol for head injuries following last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, but progressing from no activity to Wednesday to a full practice Friday signaled that the tight end was on the right track to play Week 9. Indeed, that has come to pass, and he now is poised to take on a portion of the snaps vacated by T.J. Hockenson following the latter's move to the Vikings ahead of the trade deadline. Wright, James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra are the Lions available at the position Sunday.