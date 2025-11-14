Wright (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, while fellow Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (back) is ruled out.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters earlier Friday that his trust in Wright would be "sky high" if LaPorta couldn't play, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site. LaPorta is now ruled out, but Wright has an injury concern of his own, albeit one that doesn't appear serious. Wright missed practice Wednesday before returning for limited sessions Thursday and Friday. No. 3 TE Ross Dwelley will be the next man up if Wright is on the inactive list ahead of an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.