Wright played 24 of 65 snaps on offense and recorded two catches for six yards on two targets in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears.

Though rookie Sam LaPorta has established himself as the Lions' clear top tight end this season while playing in all 13 games, Wright has been able to carve out a decent-sized role as the No. 2 option at the position. He's played no fewer than 30 percent of the snaps on offense in any of his 13 appearances and has drawn at least one target in seven of his last nine outings.