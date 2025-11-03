Wright caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Wright was a background character in the passing game once again in Week 9, a role he has often found himself in throughout this season and career as a whole. Fellow tight end Sam LaPorta finished tied for the team lead with Amon-Ra St. Brown in receiving yards (97) and reeled in a touchdown on six catches. Wright has now caught nine of 10 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns over eight games this season, but unless LaPorta is unavailable, Wright will have a rather low ceiling from a fantasy perspective.