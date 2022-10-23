Wright caught four of four targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Wright had only caught one pass this year before setting new career highs in receptions and receiving yardage in this one -- even outpacing top tight end T.J. Hockenson in receiving yardage along the way. While it's unlikely that this is the sudden start of a heightened receiving role for the blocking specialist, Wright could be needed to catch a few passes over the next couple of weeks as the Lions' receiving corps returns to full health.