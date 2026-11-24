Wright caught both of two targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 31-21 win versus the Buccaneers.

One of Wright's two grabs in Week 11 was a 27-yard strike up the seam, easily his longest reception of the season thus far. He was on the field for 43 of the Lions' 58 offensive snaps Sunday, but he spent a substantial majority of those on blocking assignments for tailback Jahmyr Gibbs and company. His role in a Thanksgiving tilt versus the Bears may depend somewhat on the health of running mate Sam Laporta, who was limited during Monday's walkthrough with an ankle issue.