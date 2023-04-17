Wright, who had been an exclusive rights free agent, signed with the Lions on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The same applies to Shane Zylstra, ensuring that the duo will reprise their roles in a Detroit tight end corps that also includes 2022 fifth-rounder James Mitchell and Derrick Deese. This past season, Wright logged a receiving line of 18/216/4 on 24 targets over the course of 17 games. Added pass-catching opportunities could be in store for Wright in 2023, but there's still a solid chance that the Lions add TE depth in the coming weeks/months, quite possibly in the upcoming NFL Draft.