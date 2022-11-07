Wright failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers.

After rising to the top of the depth chart in the wake of T.J. Hockenson's trade to Minnesota, Wright was barely used in the passing game despite logging 82 percent of the offensive snaps. Meanwhile, rookie fifth-round pick James Mitchell caught both of his targets for eight yards and a touchdown while third-string Shane Zylstra caught his lone target for a one-yard touchdown. Wright could luck into his own scoring opportunities a couple of times as the rest of the season unfolds, but it seems that the Lions may be looking to replace Hockenson with a committee approach if this game was any indication.