Wright (concussion protocol) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Wright increased his activity from none Wednesday to some Thursday before logging a full practice to end Week 9 prep. Still, he remains in the protocol for head injuries, likely only needing to meet with an independent neurologist in order to gain clearance to suit up. Whether or not that comes to pass remains to be seen, but if Wright is active Sunday, he'll team with rookie fifth-rounder James Mitchell at tight end for the Lions.