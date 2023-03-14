site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Brock Wright: Tendered by Detroit
RotoWire Staff
Wright was tendered by the Lions on Monday, paving the way for him to return to Detroit in 2023, Kyel Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Wright was one of five exclusive-rights free agents tendered by the Lions. The tight end had 18 catches for 216 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.
