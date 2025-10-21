Wright caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Monday night's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

Wright was able to match his season high in receptions, finishing tied for second on the team with Jahmyr Gibbs, Kalif Raymond, and fellow tight end Sam LaPorta. Wright has now reeled in eight of nine targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns over seven games this season while operating as the clear No. 2 behind LaPorta at tight end in Detroit's offense.