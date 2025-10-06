Wright caught two of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 win over Cincinnati.

Wright was able to find the end zone for the second time this season, reeling in a three-yard score on a pass from running back David Montgomery in the second quarter. The tight remained a distant No. 2 option at his position behind Sam LaPorta, who secured five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in the game. Wright had gone two consecutive games without a catch prior to Sunday, and he's now caught five of six targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns over five games this season.