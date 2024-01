Wright (hip) has been ruled out from Sunday's Week 18 matchup against Minnesota.

Wright will sit out a third straight game due to a hip injury that has kept him out of practice since he was hurt versus the Broncos in Week 15. James Mitchell has been seeing more work in Wright's absence, and Anthony Firkser has been active on gameday each of the past two weeks. Firsker was waived Thursday, but he could be back on Detroit's practice squad in time to be elevated for Sunday's regulars-season finale.