The Lions selected Martin in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 96th overall.

Martin is purely a two-gap nose tackle, and one unlikely to see more than 30 snaps in a given game. The Western Kentucky prospect is massive at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds with enormous reach (35 inch arms), but his athletic testing was Terrence Cody-caliber and Martin was unable to make a statistical impact in college.