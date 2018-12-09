Ellington (back) is active for Sunday's game in Arizona, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ellington's practice reps have been capped at limited participation for three weeks at this point, but the journeyman wide receiver will be available to Matthew Stafford (back) for a fourth consecutive contest as a Lion. Targets won't be difficult to come by opposite Kenny Golladay with Marvin Jones (knee) on IR and rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) sidelined again. In the prior three games, Ellington gathered in 19 of his 26 targets for 115 yards.

