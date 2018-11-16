Lions' Bruce Ellington: Candidate for heightened workload
Ellington could see a significant workload Sunday against the Panthers with teammate Marvin Jones (knee) sidelined, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
It seems likely that TJ Jones will take Marvin Jones' place on the outside, but it's not as clear who will man the slot. While Ellington is certainly a candidate to handle some of the workload in that role, it wouldn't be a surprise if long-time Lions running back Theo Riddick -- who's taken numerous reps from the slot each of the past two weeks -- ultimately sees more playing time. This uncertainty makes both players risky fantasy players in most formats, but both could be worth a dart throw in DFS tournaments against a Panthers team that has repeatedly been torched by slot receivers throughout the year, including Cole Beasley (seven catches for 73 yards but no touchdowns) in Week 1, Tyler Boyd (6/132/1) in Week 3, Sterling Shepard (4/75/0) in Week 5 and Adam Humphries (8/82/2) in Week 9.
