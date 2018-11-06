Lions' Bruce Ellington: Finds home in Detroit
Ellington agreed to a contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Lions added Ellington to their roster shortly after working him out following his release from the Texans last week. The 27-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 3 after suffering a hamstring injury that resulted in his placement on injured reserve, but he was given full clearance by doctors prior to being cut loose by Houston. Though injuries have stunted Ellington's development, he had flashed some potential when he was able to take the field for the Texans over parts of the last two seasons, notching 37 receptions for 422 yards and three scores in 14 games. Ellington could eventually emerge as the No. 3 receiver behind Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay in Detroit following the team's recent trade of Golden Tate to the Eagles. Neither TJ Jones (two receptions for 13 yards on 36 offensive snaps) nor rookie Brandon Powell (no offensive snaps) made much of an immediate impact in Tate's stead during the Lions' Week 9 loss to the Vikings.
