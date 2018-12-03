Ellington brought in seven of 10 targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Rams.

Ellington has quickly become a favorite of quarterback Matthew Stafford, garnering 26 targets over his last three games as the Lions look to replace the injured Marvin Jones (knee). However, Ellington's almost exclusively seeing his passes come on short, underneath routes, and the fifth-year pro hasn't been able to rack up many yards after the catch. This sort of role makes Ellington hard to trust outside of PPR formats.