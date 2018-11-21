Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited again Tuesday
Ellington (back) was a limited practice participant Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ellington apparently suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Panthers and has been limited at both practices this week. Unless the 27-year-old is able to put in full practice session Wednesday, he seems likely to wear the questionable tag for Thursday's game against the Bears on a short week of preparation.
More News
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited with back issue•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Solid performance in Jones' absence•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Candidate for heightened workload•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Inactive against Chicago•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Finds home in Detroit•
-
Bruce Ellington: Works out for Lions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12