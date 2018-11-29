Ellington (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Ellington's practice reps were capped for the second straight day, no reports have surfaced yet suggesting the wideout is at serious risk of missing Sunday's game against the Rams. Still, those planning on using Ellington in Week 13 lineups would surely be emboldened by the 27-year-old practicing fully in Friday's session. Ellington has notched six receptions in both of his first two games with Detroit, though he's averaged a lowly 5.0 yards per target in those contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories