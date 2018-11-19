Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited with back issue
Ellington (back) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
There was no mention of Ellington getting injured during Sunday's victory over Carolina, but fantasy owners nonetheless need to keep an eye on the receiver's status as the Lions prepare on a short week for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears.
