Lions' Bruce Ellington: Listed as questionable for Thursday
Ellington (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Ellington was listed as a limited participant throughout the week after catching six of nine targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Panthers. He could be in for another sizable workload if he suits up Thursday, as the Lions won't have Marvin Jones (knee) or Kerryon Johnson (knee) in the lineup.
More News
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited again Tuesday•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited with back issue•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Solid performance in Jones' absence•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Candidate for heightened workload•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Inactive against Chicago•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Finds home in Detroit•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12