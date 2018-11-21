Ellington (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ellington was listed as a limited participant throughout the week after catching six of nine targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Panthers. He could be in for another sizable workload if he suits up Thursday, as the Lions won't have Marvin Jones (knee) or Kerryon Johnson (knee) in the lineup.