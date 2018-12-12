Lions' Bruce Ellington: Misses practice
Ellington (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Bothered by a minor back issue the past few weeks, Ellington injured his hamstring during Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals. Given his lengthy history of hamstring problems, the 27-year-old slot receiver doesn't seem especially likely to suit up for Sunday's game in Buffalo. An absence would free up more snaps for TJ Jones and Andy Jones, with Brandon Powell potentially also joining the mix.
