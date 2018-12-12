Ellington (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Bothered by a minor back issue the past few weeks, Ellington injured his hamstring during Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals. Given his lengthy history of hamstring problems, the 27-year-old slot receiver doesn't seem especially likely to suit up for Sunday's game in Buffalo. An absence would free up more snaps for TJ Jones and Andy Jones, with Brandon Powell potentially also joining the mix.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...