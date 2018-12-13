Lions' Bruce Ellington: Not present for practice
Ellington (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ellington's back-to-back absences from the Lions' first two practices of Week 15 imply that the hamstring injury he's tending to is more significant than the back issue that had merely rendered him a limited participant for the past three weeks. He'll probably need to fit in some work Friday to have a realistic shot at filling his usual role as Detroit's top slot man in Sunday's game against the Bills.
