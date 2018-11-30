Ellington (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ellington played through the same injury last Thursday against Chicago, catching six of seven targets for 28 yards. His ability to log limited practices throughout the week suggests he should be able to suit up for Sunday's matchup with a Rams defense that has an excellent slot cornerback in Nickell Robey-Coleman.