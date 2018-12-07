Ellington (back) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

For the third straight week, Ellington failed to advance beyond limited participation in practice, but his status for gameday doesn't look to be in any real jeopardy. While carrying questionable designations into the prior two contests, Ellington ultimately suited up and enjoyed full snap counts on both occasions, picking up 13 receptions for 63 yards along the way. Another PPR-friendly role in the Detroit passing attack awaits him Sunday.