Ellington (back) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Ellington maintained the same level of participation from Wednesday, but he may have actually increased the extent of his activity Thursday since the prior session was merely a walk-through. Regardless, the wideout proved ahead of last week's loss to the Rams that he doesn't require a full practice to earn an active status for gameday, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to play Sunday in Arizona. Ellington has been peppered with 26 targets over the past three games and has hauled in 19 of them, but only has 115 yards and no touchdowns to show for it.

